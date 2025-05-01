Burgers, pool floats, and big savings—summer starts with a $20 Sam's Club membership

TL;DR: Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership (with auto-renew) for just $20—includes fuel savings, bulk buys, exclusive perks, and a bonus household card.

Imagine walking into a store where the carts are oversized, the snacks abound, and the savings feel almost criminal. Welcome to Sam's Club. Right now, you can get a 1-year membership for just $20 (reg. $50) if you're a new member and sign up by May 12.

And yes, it's with auto-renew, but honestly, once you experience bulk-pack joy, you're not going back.

It's not just about getting a pallet of pretzels or a lifetime supply of string cheese (though, 10/10 would recommend). Becoming a member is also a full-on financial power move. Members can save hundreds of dollars per year on groceries, household essentials, and big-ticket items. If you've got a family, a side hustle, or just an appetite that borders on impressive, you'll feel the difference in your wallet fast.

You also get access to members-only gas prices, which means your summer road trips and daily commutes just got less painful. And the Scan & Go™ app? Skip the checkout line entirely. Seriously. Just beep, pay, and leave like a ninja.

Need a little help justifying spending money to save money? Each membership includes a free household card, so another adult in your home can also experience the thrill of buying all the things.

And as a bonus, you can also find travel discounts, car rental deals, prescription med access, and members-only events—so your membership pays off in ways that have nothing to do with snacks (though, again, the snacks are a core benefit).

Oh, and did we mention the seasonal stuff? We're talking backyard BBQ gear, beach gear, Halloween decor, and holiday gifts so good they'll make Santa sweat.

Don't miss getting a full year of Sam's Club membership for just $20 when you join here through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.