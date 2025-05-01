ChatGPT, the favorite digital sycophant of thousands of tech bros, has been turned into a little too much of a doormat. Every AI model under the sun is apparently too woke nowadays, a complaint OpenAI has apparently taken notice of and corrected for. Now, to prevent your precious feelings being hurt or your worldview getting challenged, the newest model of ChatGPT will heap praise upon you and reassure you that you are God's specialest little boy. Whether it's a purely complaint-motivated change or a way to increase user dependence is anyone's guess, but it feels slimy either way.

For instance, here's ChatGPT encouraging a user to dump his life savings into starting a 'shit on a stick' business.

Hilarious, yes, but this kind of back-patting can get dangerous quickly. Users are already becoming addicted to large language models like ChatGPT as substitutes for human connection, and having them validate literally everything you say and treat you as a genius is only going to slam the gas pedal on that process. Even being called out for this behavior only makes the model double down.

You're kidding me. Image via Possum Reviews on X

You're totally escaping the Matrix, bro. It may not always feel good to have an honest conversation with another person, but it's not like AI is all that honest either. With even hardcore AI bros pushing back against this turn from ChatGPT, I can only hope others will follow suit in dumping their digital Wormtongues.