Color e-ink monitor is $1,900

The Boox Mira Pro is a 25-inch, 3200×1800 16:9 monitor with HDMI ports, a USB-C port and DisplayPort. It has a handsome metallic finish, if rather thick bezels. Two qualities set it apart from other external displays. First, it uses E Ink Keleido 3, a color e-ink panel that displays up to 4,096 colors. Second, it's $1,900.

E Ink monitors aren't totally novel concepts, but aside from Onyx's black-and-white Mira Pro, it's not a crowded field. A company called Dasung offers a 25.3-inch, 33 Hz color E-Ink screen for around $2,000, and a company called Acogedor makes a couple of smaller black-and-white models; there are also general-purpose E Ink displays made for connecting to a Raspberry Pi. But Onyx Boox is probably the most recognizable name in the game, and the Mira Pro is a much more attractive design than the Dasung version.

E-ink is fantastic for reading and pleasant on the eyes, but has drawbacks. The desaturated grayness of it all is obvious; slow refresh rates are maybe a more potent killer of interest. Given the high price, pay attention to the warning in the fine print stating "for the amount of tariffs, please consult the local customs department."

Previously:

• ReMarkable e-Ink sketching slate pitched at 'paper people'

• e-ink keyboard changes for every purpose

• Evertop is a solar-powered e-Ink portable PC: 'thousands of hours on a single charge'

• E-ink playing cards prototype is really cool

• 16k people are still using their e-ink Pebble watches