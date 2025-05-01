Explore a 108 billion-pixel scan of Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring

Hirox made a 108-billion pixel scan of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring to market its high-resolution imaging hardware. Above, the glint of light on the pearl; below, a crack in the glint of light, and finally the glint of light in three dimensions. [via]

Here's a video about the scan and the technology:

