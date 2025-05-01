Florida man disregards gator and rescues bald eagle from lake

For once, "Florida man" makes his fellow Floridians proud. Seventy-year-old Doug Hay was sitting in his living room when he heard a crash outside. When he and his wife went outside to investigate further, they found a bald eagle downed in the lake outside their home, and another circling above them.

Despite knowing that a seven-foot alligator calls the lake home, Mr. Hay ripped off his shirt, threw down his phone, and rushed out to the injured eagle. When he reached the wounded bird, it grabbed his arm, ripping into it with its talons.

Undeterred by his injuries, Mr. Hay swam to shore, getting himself and the bird to safety. After a couple of hours, the eagle had not flown away, so. a wildlife rescue was called in. The eagle was seriously injured, likely in a fight with the other eagle the couple saw overhead. The rescue will care for the eagle until it is well enough to be released.

