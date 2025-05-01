Forget the Minecraft movie: this Buckshot Roulette short film is the video game adaptation of the year

You may remember Buckshot Roulette, an indie horror game that made quite the splash by swapping out Russian roulette's typical revolver for a shotgun loaded with a variety of shells. Although the grimy industrial aesthetic (not to mention the grimy industrial soundtrack) made the game uniquely stylish, I unfortunately suffer from an affliction called Massive Baby Disease that makes me unable to play horror games. I have a doctor's note and everything.

A recent adaptation of the high-stakes game as a short film, however, is much more palatable – it's a bit easier to stomach when your own skull integrity isn't on the line, though it preserves every bit of the tension and mind games that made the original special. I'd like to see Jack Black do this.

Previously:

• The Borderlands movie succumbs to the video game adaptation curse