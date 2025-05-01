Museum hero builds tiny wheelchair for injured turtle, restores faith in humanity

This sweet turtle named Root is missing his right front foot. Nobody knows how Root lost his foot, but his shell was becoming damaged from scraping against the floor as he walked. Root lives at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax, where one of his caretakers came up with a brilliant solution to help Root walk with more ease.

Staff member Tessa Biesterfeld came up with the idea to attach a small dog harness to a Lego platform. The platform is on wheels and straps onto Root. With the aid, Root can move around even faster than other turtles (but not so fast that he's at risk).

I'm so glad that the staff at the museum came up with this solution to help Root. Now his shell is protected as he walks. Root looks so cute in his little green harness.

