One low price, 56 languages for life—de rien!

Most language apps start out as a fun new hobby and end up as an icon collecting dust next to your unused meditation app. But Qlango? Qlango doesn't guilt-trip you, pressure you, or try to teach you Shakespeare-level Spanish on day three. It's refreshingly different, in all the best ways.

Right now, you can get lifetime access to this all-in-one, gamified language platform for just $34.97 (regularly $119.99)—and yes, that includes every language it offers. That's 56 languages to explore at your own pace, in your own chaotic, personal way. Whether you want to finally commit to learning Italian, flirt in French, or just survive a trip to Tokyo with more than a nod and a smile, Qlango's got you.

Qlango doesn't come at you with soul-crushing grammar drills. It's built like a game—but a good one. You learn by doing — through translations, matching, dictation, sentence building, and actual interaction with your target language. No English crutches. No babying.

The app's spaced repetition system helps you actually remember things long-term, not just for 10 seconds. If you get a word wrong, it gently haunts you (in a helpful way) until you nail it.

And you're not just learning random vocab lists. Qlango includes 6,679 high-utility words per language, each with two example sentences, so you're learning words in actual context, not in isolation.

Whether you're a total beginner or someone who just wants to brush up on grammar without reliving middle school trauma, Qlango adapts to your level. There are six difficulty tiers, smart suggestions, and an optional goal tracker that doesn't punish you for having a life.

Want to build your own study journey? You can toggle between exercises, customize how you're tested, and save your favorite prompts. It's not just "learn this or fail" — it's "what works for you today?"

Qlango Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

