"Dragon lawyer" annoys judge with cartoon dragon watermark

A court filing submitted by "Dragon Lawyers PC"—one Jacob A. Perrone, Esq.—was shredded by federal magistrate judge Ray Kent due to the large cartoon dragon watermark on every page. "Use of this dragon cartoon logo is not only distracting, it is juvenile and impertinent," Kent wrote. "The Court is not a cartoon." Kent told the plaintiff to refile her lawsuit "without the cartoon dragon."

Perrone, the lawyer, said in an interview on Tuesday that he planned to comply and would remove the dragon, which had appeared as a watermark on all 12 pages of the complaint. "I regret putting it on the pleadings so prominently displayed," he said. But Mr. Perrone, 43, also defended his use of the mythical beast as a way to market his firm. He said that he had he bought the image of the dragon in a suit for about $20 online. "People like dragons," he said, adding: "The whole 'Game of Thrones' era is how I initially came up with the concept."

The lawsuit was otherwise visually obnoxious, with purple text and other typographical atrocities rarely found and never wanted in legal documents. That Dragon Lawyer is AI slop (check the scale patterns on his tail) means that the lawsuit has two things for Matthew Butterick to object to. Having said that, it's nice to see Spyro turned out well.

