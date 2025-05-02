Electric Slate truck will be "$20,000" and the size of an old Hilux

I'm looking forward to spending "$20,000" on a Slate Pickup, a bare-bones EV that compromises on range and comforts to come in at a compact price—in a classic compact size. It's designed to be easily customized (with an SUV conversion canopy and utility bars on offer), can charge off a standard 110v outlet (though 240v is needed for a full overnight charge), and they absolutely nailed the looks.

This is the blank Slate. A vehicle in its essential form. We love it. Every detail is designed to make it less cluttered and more usable. If you love it too, great — don't change a thing. If the blank Slate isn't your thing, that's OK, too. The blank Slate is your canvas. You can wrap, accessorize and transform it to make it yours. We're focused on making that easy, not expensive. The interior celebrates personal space and comfort with an intuitive feel that's elegantly simple yet memorable, and above all else, useful. If you've never used an EV, it can be an adjustment. But once you get used to it, it's cheap and easy. To make the switch easier, we've got tools to help — and can get you a home charger in just a few clicks.

Anyone fantasizing about that bare-bones Toyota truck that'll never be sold in the U.S. should be interested—so long as they're happy with 150 miles of range and all the uncertainties inherent to another techtastic EV startup.

Previously:

• My truck camping set up is not this nice

• Watch this 30-minute show about Japan's tiny utility trucks

• Compact electric pickup trucks on the way