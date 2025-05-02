Natural selection fails again: Storm drain surfers live somehow

Have you ever considered tubing down a storm drain? (Well, don't, unless you're a fan of being exposed to toxic gases, vermin, disease, contamination, etc.). The dudes in this video took all the risks and tubed down a storm drain anyway, and I had fun watching them do it.

It looks like they went right after a big rain, and they went pretty fast, too. Luckily, they did a walkthrough of the drain beforehand. If they hadn't, they would have crashed into some very sharp rocks at the end of the drain.

If you've tubed down a storm drain without injury or illness, I'm envious. I wish there was a safe way to do this because it looks like so much fun. Thinking about the horrendous lines at waterparks, the risks of a storm drain almost seem like the more appealing option.

