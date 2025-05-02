Sweden, land of universal healthcare and furniture you can't pronounce, has delivered a flat-packed rejection to South Africa's biggest tantrum-thrower.

As reported in Newsweek, Tesla sales crashed 80.7% in April, with registrations plummeting from 1,052 to just 203. Meanwhile, local EV maker Polestar saw its numbers jump 11.5%.

Elon's been busy lately, splitting time between running the cartoonishly ineffective Department of Government Efficiency and cheerleading for Germany's AfD party, famous for its Holocaust trivialization, Nazi slogan use, and revisionist history.

"Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun," whined the man worth $342 billion.

Meanwhile, investor Ross Gerber — who owns 262 thousand shares of Tesla — said he's "trying to figure out if Elon Musk actually does anything at Tesla at all."

Welcome to the club, Ross.

