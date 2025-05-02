Monkeys.zip is a website that brings the Infinite Monkey Theorem to life through crowd participation. The theorem suggests that a monkey typing randomly for an infinite time would eventually produce any text, even Shakespeare's complete works.

On the site, you create a virtual monkey that generates random text. Your monkey earns points, unlocks achievements, and collects customization items based on the words it accidentally types. You can check on your monkey's progress occasionally — it keeps typing even when you're away.

So far, the 11,000 monkeys typing away have written all the four-letter words in Shakespeare's works so far.

The creators playfully note that if the site could run forever, one of these digital monkeys might eventually produce Hamlet. I set up my own monkey today, but I've already gotten weirdly attached. My monkey hasn't impressed me yet, but I haven't given up on him.



