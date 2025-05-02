Tempe Tavern describes underage drinking bust as "our 9/11"

Tempe Tavern, a flat-roofed pub in Arizona, was subjected to one of the city's largest-ever (if locally unsurprising) busts of underage drinkers. It subsequently described the raid as "our 9/11" on social media, perhaps in hopes of virally-outraged eyeballs buying merch. Beer, after all, may soon longer be on offer there. 165 youngsters were rounded up at the bar; the posting was taken down.

"I mean I would say that's overdoing it," said Ethan Kintzle, a freshman. Tempe Tavern was recently at the center of what Lieutenant Luis Samudio with the state liquor department and Tempe police both said is one of the largest underage drinking busts both departments have seen. Police had reportedly received complaints of underage individuals getting inside the licensed business. During the investigation, authorities identified several underage patrons, many of whom allegedly possessed a fake ID.

Too soon? It has been 24 years, almost. There's a high possibility not one person in that pub was even alive when it happened.

