Texas put a cowboy hat on their fake Eiffel Tower

Want to see the Eiffel Tower without going to Paris? There are over 50 replicas worldwide. You can find them in places like Las Vegas, Kings Dominion in Virginia, Osaka, Japan, and Paris, Texas (complete with a cowboy hat on top) — plus dozens more locations.

While these replicas vary in size and accuracy, they offer a way to experience a version of the iconic 1889 structure. Some are faithful reproductions, while others take creative liberties – like the one in Texas.

Whether your local Eiffel Tower stands between strip malls or amusement park rides, it still provides a photo opportunity and a taste of Parisian architecture.

