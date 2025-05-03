Amazing rescue dog can balance on an exercise ball, ride a skateboard, and more!

Meet Lollipop, a deaf rescue dog who absolutely loves to stand and walk around on a big rubber exercise ball. I am amazed at how well she can balance and at the grace with which she is able to move all around the floor while staying on top of the ball–she can even twirl in circles while remaining on top of the ball! In addition to her mad ball skills, Lollipop can also ride a skateboard and a scooter. It's almost like she's in a circus!

Well, she's not, but she *is* part of an ensemble of rescue dogs (and cats!) called "The Ultimutts"—a talented group that performs live in a variety of venues, as well as in movies and television shows. The Ultimutts website describes their many talents:

From acting skits to the stunt dog skateboarding course, jumping rope, handstands, driving mini cars, tightrope walking and backflips, this show is one that puts the spotlight on our four-legged friends that show up on the big screen.

The head trainer of The Ultimutts is Melissa Millet, who specializes in training dogs with disabilities. Millet has done an amazing job with so many adorable—and talented—critters!

Check out some of The Ultimutts—including Lollipop and her friend Jellybean—showcasing their abilities on Canada's Got Talent, below, where they wow the judges with their ball bouncing, scooter and bicycle riding, and arm-hoop jumping skills! And see more of Lollipop and the other talented doggos (and kitties!) on The Ultimutts Instagram or website.

