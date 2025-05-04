Canadian turtle missing a foot gets a leg up from LEGO

Root the box turtle is missing a front foot. He gets around pretty well in his enclosure at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is covered in wood chips. However, Root gets to explore outside his enclosure three times a week for enrichment. The bottom of his shell, known as a plastron, began to show signs of wear, and the staff was concerned that it would worsen.

Root was initially fitted with some wheels attached by adhesive tape, which was less than ideal. After a LEGO exhibit at the museum, a staff member was inspired. They created a modular LEGO platform with wheels, added a small dog harness, and the box turtle was off and running, or rolling. Root can now explore the museum without damaging his shell.

Wood turtles are threatened in the wild, but can live up to 50 to 80 years in captivity. The modular nature of the LEGO platform will enable the staff to easily make changes if the size or shape of his shell changes as he ages.

