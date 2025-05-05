America chooses its new deportation dumping ground: Rwanda

Still nursing a £50 million grudge from its failed UK deportation deal, Rwanda is batting its eyes at Uncle Sam. As reported in Al Jazeera, Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe confirmed they're in "early stage" talks with the U.S. about taking in deported migrants.

"We are working with other countries to say, 'We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries. Will you do that as a favor to us?'" Rubio told fellow cabinet members in a meeting attended by President Trump. "And the farther away from America, the better, so they can't come back across the border."

Al Jazeera reported the the U.S. is proposing another detention center in Libya and that Trump has ordered a detention center in Guantanamo Bay to hold 30,000 of the "worst criminal aliens."

Previously:

• Trump expands offshore detention program, now including Rwanda

• Suspect in Rwanda atrocities found living quiet life as Hamptons beekeeper