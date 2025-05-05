Bill banning furries in Texas schools dies after author unable to cite examples

Texas Republican Stan Gerdes (R-Smithville) introduced a bill that would outlaw furry behaviors (such as meowing and defecating in litterboxes) from schools there. Challenged to provide an example of this sort of thing happening, he was unable to do so and the bill died in committee.

"At this time, the District has no concerns related to students behaving as anything but typical children," the district said. "Rep. Gerdes contacted Superintendent Cheryl Burns to ask if there were any litter boxes for students on District campuses. Burns informed Rep. Gerdes that there were not, but as a courtesy to Rep. Gerdes, Mrs. Burns made the extra effort to walk the campus to confirm that there were no litter boxes." When asked directly about students using litter boxes at schools, Gerdes could not provide an example of a case where it had been confirmed.

"Children using litter trays in schools" was a right-wing hoax a few years back which benefits from being in the center of a venn diagram of "conservative epistemic collapse," "hilarious to everyone else" and "tremendous content."

That said, banning things that aren't happening is part of the point: it's all about making a show of marginalizing people and drowning public life in politics, and if it would have collateral damage on anything nearby such as role-playing games or sports mascots, they don't care.

