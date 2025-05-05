FCC Commissioner considers silencing CBS

In a chilling announcement, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agency is considering revoking CBS's broadcast license.

Trump's appointed stooges are willing to do his dirty work. In a clear violation of the First Amendment, the FCC is moving towards an act of retaliation against a news organization that the President finds disagreeable. While it is true the courts are seeing Trump's strong-arming of law firms to be illegal, the impact of his and his other attacks on the free press will further the gap between low-information voters and the dark reality of this turn towards fascism.

Trump-appointed FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has announced he is considering pulling CBS's license, citing penalties outlined in the Communications Act. This isn't a theoretical statement or idle musing; it is a concrete signal that Trump allies in government are willing to weaponize federal regulatory powers to silence news organizations that criticize the president. This move is not just anti-press—it is anti-democratic. The threat to CBS is not about regulatory compliance, community standards, or technical violations. It is a retaliation against reporting that Donald Trump doesn't like. It's an authoritarian tactic straight out of the strongman playbook: punish dissent, intimidate journalists, and consolidate control over the public narrative. MTN

Previously:

• Watch CBS News coverage of the Apollo 11 moon launch from 50 years ago today