Even Fox host suspicious when DHS bribes immigrants to self-deport: "Why should they trust that?" (video)

Even Fox News was suspicious with the Trump Administration's new scheme to pay immigrants $1,000 to self-deport, with host Bill Hemmer asking a DHS official today "why should they trust" this plan.

"So, if you're an illegal alien…you can get a flight, paid for by DHS, and we will give you a $1,000 stipend," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin announced on the faux news network this morning.

To which Fox's very confused-looking Bill Hemmer asked the quiet part out loud. "Why should they trust that they [DHS] would give them priority, Tricia?" With ICE agents routinely arresting immigrants who show up for scheduled appointments — and have even deported American children — Hemmer's question was right on the money.

And after an awkward pause, McLaughlin laid out the bribe. "We're giving you our word that we will give you this money, uh, that you can leave today. It's the safest way. You will not be arrested. You will not be detained. And we will give you that free flight." And yes, she said this with a straight face. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

