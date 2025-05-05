GTA 6 needs more time after mere 13 years in development

So Rockstar lied about that whole 'holding fast to 2025' thing. This is my shocked face. An official release date for the most hyped entertainment product in human history since the wheel after endless speculation should be a cause for celebration… if that release date weren't a year from now. Rockstar took to social media to announce both the GTA 6 release date and the fact that that release date was the result of a delay simultaneously, explaining that they needed the extra time to "deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

Apparently, thirteen years of dev time just isn't what it used to be. We'll see whether it was worth it in another year when GTA 6 launches on May 26, 2026. More time for me to play Death Stranding 2, at least!