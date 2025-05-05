If you have an older PC, you can get still get a Microsoft Office lifetime license

TL;DR: Replace Microsoft 365 with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2019 while it's on sale for $29.97.

I see you there, rocking that old school PC. No judgement. I still have a Dell from 2016. One of the only reasons I've thought about upgrading to a newer machine is because a lot of software doesn't run on older machines, but the solution is to just get older software.

So instead of trying to rig Microsoft 365 to work on an old computer, just get Microsoft Office 2019. The hardware requirements are minimal, and so is the price. You can get a lifetime license for just $29.97 (while it's on sale).

Productivity apps for old computers

This license is pretty simple. There aren't any hidden fees or random price changes (looking at you, Microsoft 365). You'll get the full suite of apps to download and install on one PC. That includes

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

Publisher

Access

These are the 2019 versions, so they'll look a little different from the most recent updates, but it's really not that old. Excel has pretty much always been Excel, and now you have it and all its friends for life.

This deal isn't going to last much longer.

June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2019 for Windows for $29.97 (reg. $229).

No coupon code needed.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change

See other items in the shop.