R.E.M. releases remix of its song "Radio Free Europe" in support of Radio Free Europe

To commemorate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the band R.E.M. released a remix of its 1983 alt-rock classic "Radio Free Europe," with proceeds going to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that the Trump administration could, for now, continue to withhold legislatively granted funding from organizations like RFE/RL that provide news coverage to countries under oppressive regimes with few press freedoms.

The new R.E.M. video provides titles that start: "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) was conceived 75 years ago as an American initiative to be a bulwark against tyranny." It's no surprise that an American administration that is striving for tyranny would want to end that.

RFE/RL wrote on its website:

"To me, R.E.M.'s music has always embodied a celebration of freedom: freedom of expression, lyrics that make us think, and melodies that inspire action," said RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus.

"Those are the very aims of our journalists at Radio Free Europe — to inform, inspire, and uphold freedoms often elusive to our audiences. We hold people accountable, especially those threatened by the truth. They go to great lengths to silence us — block feeds and websites and even imprison our colleagues."

Lyrically, R.E.M.'s "Radio Free Europe" has been interpreted as a commentary on the desire for authentic information amid a landscape of misinformation. The upbeat and jangly sound of the music contrasting with heavier themes to capture a spirit of resistance and hope.

A link to purchase the Radio Free Europe 2025 five-track benefit EP, or to donate to RFE/RL on R.E.M.'s website is here.

Previously:
REM's Michael Stipe talks about his incredible collection of outsider art
REM, Wet Leg, David Byrne, PUP, Pearl Jam, and many more on 'Liberate Abortion' benefit compilation only available today!
Bardcore: R.E.M.'s 'Losing my Religion' but played on medieval instruments
Soul legend Al Green brings the light to his cover of REM's 'Everybody Hurts'
REM's 'Bad Day' demo from 1986 which eventually became 'It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)'
Listen to the original version of 'Superman,' the 1969 pop-psych song that REM covered