R.E.M. releases remix of its song "Radio Free Europe" in support of Radio Free Europe

To commemorate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the band R.E.M. released a remix of its 1983 alt-rock classic "Radio Free Europe," with proceeds going to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that the Trump administration could, for now, continue to withhold legislatively granted funding from organizations like RFE/RL that provide news coverage to countries under oppressive regimes with few press freedoms.

The new R.E.M. video provides titles that start: "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) was conceived 75 years ago as an American initiative to be a bulwark against tyranny." It's no surprise that an American administration that is striving for tyranny would want to end that.

RFE/RL wrote on its website:

"To me, R.E.M.'s music has always embodied a celebration of freedom: freedom of expression, lyrics that make us think, and melodies that inspire action," said RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus. "Those are the very aims of our journalists at Radio Free Europe — to inform, inspire, and uphold freedoms often elusive to our audiences. We hold people accountable, especially those threatened by the truth. They go to great lengths to silence us — block feeds and websites and even imprison our colleagues." Lyrically, R.E.M.'s "Radio Free Europe" has been interpreted as a commentary on the desire for authentic information amid a landscape of misinformation. The upbeat and jangly sound of the music contrasting with heavier themes to capture a spirit of resistance and hope.

A link to purchase the Radio Free Europe 2025 five-track benefit EP, or to donate to RFE/RL on R.E.M.'s website is here.

Previously:

• REM's Michael Stipe talks about his incredible collection of outsider art

• REM, Wet Leg, David Byrne, PUP, Pearl Jam, and many more on 'Liberate Abortion' benefit compilation only available today!

• Bardcore: R.E.M.'s 'Losing my Religion' but played on medieval instruments

• Soul legend Al Green brings the light to his cover of REM's 'Everybody Hurts'

• REM's 'Bad Day' demo from 1986 which eventually became 'It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)'

• Listen to the original version of 'Superman,' the 1969 pop-psych song that REM covered