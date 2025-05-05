"The Mar-a-Lago of mass incarceration": Trump demands to reopen Alcatraz

Over the weekend, convicted felon Donald Trump raved about reopening the decrepit and crumbling former Federal prison turned tourist attraction.

Closed in 1963, because even then it was an unmaintainable, not cost-effective, and inhumane prison, Donald Trump is fantasizing about reopening "The Rock." There isn't a lot left on Alcatraz that the current government could likely use as a prison. The tourist attraction is pretty rotted out, and time has destroyed what the 1969-1971 occupation of the island by Native Americans had already found barely livable.

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering," Trump wrote. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm." Trump then continued, saying, "That's the way it's supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets." "That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders," he added. "We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE." RawStory

Perhaps the courts not allowing Trump and friends to ship people off willy-nilly is causing him to look for some awful places to store humans inside our borders. Stories from inmates and guards who worked the island, when it was open and used as a penitentiary, are all about the awful conditions suffered there. Perhaps the cost is not so impossible when held next to the amount of cruelty MAGAs could practice in plain view of several large US cities, and serve as a daily reminder that the rule of law is dead.

