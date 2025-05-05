Trump's vision for America's 250th leaves historians shaking their heads

Screengrab of Social Media, Golden Trump Bust Pin Screengrab of Social Media

The United States' semiquincentennial is up next year, and convicted felon #47, Donald Trump, wants to make it a celebration of him.

As the Trump Administration has been whitewashing government websites, museums, and monuments of history that MAGAs do not like, Donald Trump is gearing up to host a truly revisionist 250th birthday of the country. We already know he wants military parades, in his honor, but it will be interesting to see how he re-writes 250 years into a story about him.

"He is not now and never has been a student of history, but is basically a restorationist," said Jonathan Alter, a historian and biographer of several US presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Franklin Roosevelt. Alter described a "restorationist" as a "political figure who operates on the politics of nostalgia".

"He's ignorant of economic history, he's ignorant of political history. And his idea for the 250 is to use it as a way to celebrate him," Alter added. "We don't know yet exactly how he'll hijack that event next year, but he will certainly try to do so."

As a first step, Trump's order established himself chair of a White House taskforce 250 and vowed a "grand celebration" to mark the country's 250th birthday on 4 July 2026 and "other actions to honor the history of our great nation".

The Guardian

"Was it over when the German's bombed Pearl Harbor?"

Previously:
Preserving human history in a National Park
Why natural history museum collections rock!