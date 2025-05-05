Watch jerks scam tourists with their stupid bracelet trick in Rome

A "friendly" offer of a "free" bracelet in Rome can quickly turn into an aggressive demand for money, as documented in travel YouTuber Karl Rock's recent exposé of a widespread tourist scam operating across Italy.

The scam follows a predictable pattern: operators approach tourists with friendly banter, asking where they're from and making personal connections. They then offer "free" friendship bracelets, sometimes literally throwing them at tourists who feel compelled to catch them. Once the bracelet is in hand, the scammer pressures the tourist for a "donation."

"They create a rapport and they're gonna ask you for a donation at the end because they've been so friendly and nice to you. It's the friendly local scam," explains Rock in his video. He documents multiple encounters with these scammers, showing how they operate in organized groups with lookouts and suppliers.

The scammers work in teams across major tourist areas, with one member supervising and restocking supplies. When Rock confronted one operator about their earnings, the interaction quickly turned hostile. "Get out of here, boy," the scammer demanded when questioned.

"As a European citizen, it's shameful that tourists are treated like easy targets," Rock says. "They're here on holiday, they're our guests. And instead of protecting them, we let scams and bad behavior fester in our top tourist destinations."

