A speedrunner has already beaten Breath of the Wild's Switch 2 remaster before the console even launches

The devil works hard, but speedrunners work harder. The Switch 2 may not be out until this summer, but that hasn't stopped famed Zelda speedrunner Ikaboze from beating one of its system sellers anyway. Limited Switch 2 experiences have been made available to players, with a variety of games featured – the only caveat being a strict ten-minute time limit on any particular unit. Naturally, this was no impediment to Ikaboze who managed to beat the Switch 2 remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in just seven minutes, leaving himself a nice extra three just for fun.

My current BOTW run is on track to take about fifteen hours, for reference – this guy definitely deserves the standing ovation he gets at the end.