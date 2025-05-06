Adam Savage lands in the Star Wars universe (of collectibles)

In a galaxy far, far away… (or about half an hour from Skywalker Ranch) lies the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia. Known as Rancho Obi-Wan, this legendary collection of over 500,000 Star Wars toys, art, posters, ephemera, and even screen-used costumes and props is enough to make any fan's jaw drop. Steve Sansweet, former head of fan relations at Lucasfilm, officially founded Rancho Obi-Wan in 1998. This nonprofit private museum is now located on the planet Petaluma in Northern California and offers docent-led, guided tours.

Recently, Adam Savage of Tested and MythBusters fame visited Rancho Obi-Wan to nerd out with Sansweet and explore this one-of-a-kind tribute to the Force (both light and dark). Video below.

Now, Rancho Obi-Wan is currently raising funds to open what sounds like a Death Star-sized public museum combining four of the world's largest Star Wars collections. Click here to learn more about the The Saga Museum of Star Wars Memorabilia and donate Galactic Credits to the cause.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlmseUFicR0

Previously:

• Watch this cosplaying critic's epic takedown of Disney's catastrophic Star Wars Hotel

• Review: Star Wars Squadrons with a VR headset and full HOTAS is a thing of dreams

• What it was really like to see Star Wars in 1977