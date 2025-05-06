Bizarre video shows mysterious Mexican goblins dashing across the road

Some residents of León, Mexico are in a tizzy after seeing the security footage below they claim shows a goblin appearing on the side of the road and scurrying across the street. A few seconds later, another diminutive mystery monster manifests out of nowhere and chases his friend.

While the creatures could certainly be duendes—elf-like humanoids from Latin American folklore—"others consider the possibility that they are ghosts or even digitally modified," reports Periódico Correo.

Of course, the much bigger question is why did the goblins cross the road?

