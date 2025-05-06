"Could be anything": Trump hypes 'biggest ever' announcement with surreal vagueness

Convicted felon #47 is heading off to the Middle East with his protege, Little Marco, trying to build suspense, expectation, or interest in whatever announcement he may have imagined.

It is clear that Trump wanted to be unclear, but then maybe he wasn't and backpedaled quickly? The constant bombardment by Trump and his "administration" is done to distract and desensitize us to the truly awful things they are doing. In telling us he isn't sure he has to stand by the US Constitution, Trump told us what all his announcements are: pronouncements by a wannabe dictator.

"We're going to, as you know, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, we're going to UAE and Qatar, and that will be, I guess, Monday night," Trump said. "Some of you are coming with us, I think. "Before then, we're going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets, and I won't tell you on what, but it's very positive, and also I'd tell you if it was negative or positive, I can't keep that up. It is really, really positive, and that announcement will be made either Thursday or Friday or Monday before we leave. But it will be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject." Trump returned to the topic about 10 minutes later and clarified that the announcement might have nothing to do with his trade wars. "We're going to have a great announcement," he said, "and I'm not necessarily saying it's on trade, going to the beginning. We're going to have a great announcement over the next few days, announcement that will be so, so incredible, so positive, and I'm not saying I don't want you to think it's necessarily on trade just to finish." RawStory

Previously:

• Watch Little Marco squirm as Anderson Cooper calls out his Trump defense hypocrisy in cringe interview

• Marco Rubio miserably sighs while Trump insists on 'owning' Gaza (video)