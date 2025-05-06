"I don't want to die": Semi dangles 100 feet over river in real-life action movie rescue (video)

Emergency services responded quickly and rescued a trucker who was dramatically dangling, moments from near-certain death.

An out-of-control big rig left its cab hanging precariously over a Louisville, Kentucky, bridge. The driver called 911, pleading for help and leaving a message for his family in case he didn't make it. Luckily, the local responders had some experience with a similar incident and were able to spring into action!

"I'm just hanging over the bridge, I don't want to die," the truck driver told a 911 dispatcher.

The driver called 911 while being trapped in the cab. He stayed on the line for 18 harrowing minutes.

"Will you guys please help me, I'm about to… I'm about to fall down from the bridge," the driver said. "I'm really afraid to move in the truck right now."

At one point, he makes a special request.

"Please, if I don't survive, can you just leave the recording for my family?" he asks.

While he was on the phone, responders were rushing to set up a rescue plan.