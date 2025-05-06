Nvidia's 5060 GPU out later this month for $299

Nvidia's 5060 graphics card, the one normal people actually buy, inasfar as people who buy graphics cards are normal, is out May 19 for $299. Good luck finding one!

Starting May 19th at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs will be available from add-in-card partners, OEM partners, system integrators, and retailers worldwide.

GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs boast the same NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture advancements as the rest of the RTX 50 Series, including DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the latest Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, superfast GDDR7 memory, and more. With these features, GeForce RTX 5060 offers double the performance of the previous generation GeForce RTX 4060 in games with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, and offer an even larger jump in performance and responsiveness for gamers upgrading from older GPUs such as the GeForce GTX 1660 or GeForce RTX 2060. With GeForce RTX 5060 you can play your favorite games at 100+ FPS.