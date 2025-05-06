Old military plane says "screw it, I'm a restaurant now"

In Colorado Springs, you can eat inside an old airplane. The Airplane Restaurant offers a unique dining experience within an intact Boeing KC-97 tanker. The plane's interior has been converted into a long dining room where you can learn about its history while enjoying a burger and sweet potato fries.

Here's a bit of history about the plane from Atlas Obscura: "Originally built in 1953, this intact Boeing KC-97 tanker—one of the largest propeller-driven aircraft ever made—was once used for refueling missions in Europe. In 2002, the airplane found a second life as the premier aviation restaurant in the United States."

The dining tables inside the plane are laminated and feature historical airplane charts and maps. The wing displays an array of model airplanes and aviation memorabilia. You can even sit in the pilot's chair, which has been preserved inside the intact cockpit. If you're looking for a novel and educational dining experience, this one looks like a lot of fun for folks passing through Colorado Springs.

See also: Passengers trapped on plane for 6 hours in New York lose it: 'Let us out! We're calling 911!' (video)