Police search for creep who hid cameras in children's dance studio bathrooms

Parents made a gruesome discovery at their children's dance studio in Southern California over the weekend when they noticed a hidden camera in one of the bathrooms. And then they found more cameras in other bathrooms.

"This is like a safe and sacred place for many children for the last over 25 years. So, I'm horrified," said Liliana Somma, the owner of School of Dance and Music in Hermosa Beach, via ABC7.

Somma, whose school teaches around 1,000 children between the ages of 2–18, immediately called police and notified all of her students' parents.

From ABC7: On Saturday morning, Hermosa Beach police responded to the School of Dance and Music. "Investigating officers learned that hidden cameras were located in multiple bathrooms throughout the location," police said in a statement. "The cameras were located by parents of students who removed the cameras and turned them in to dance school staff members who immediately contacted HBPD." Now, Somma is taking every precaution she can think of — starting with hiring a company to do a bug sweep of her studio. Somma said the emails and phone calls from parents have been nonstop, and she's already lost a handful of students. But her top priority now is working with police to get answers. Police believe this was an isolated incident and are actively investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call 310-318-0360.



