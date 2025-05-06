Seven-year-old, craving Happy Meal, drove himself and his little sister ten miles toward McDonald's

One early morning last month, Salt Lake City police received reports of a "reckless driver" on the road from Clearfield, Utah to Ogden. The suspect turned out to be a 7-year-old boy. Apparently, the young fellow had jumped into the mother's car and, with his younger sister riding shotgun, took off for McDonald's in a quest for Happy Meals.

Cops spotted the SUV after they hit a parking strip and got stuck. They were approximately ten miles from home at the time. Police did not press charges but the boy's mother—Whitney Bush—apparently isn't loving it. According to the New York Post, she says "she will make the youngster perform community service-style jobs for neighbors to 'serve his time."

"He's in a world of trouble, he's probably grounded for the rest of his life."

Good thing the youngster didn't make it all the way as he'd have been disappointed that McDonald's typically doesn't serve burgers until 10:30am.

