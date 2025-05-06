Sneakers remastered in 4K from original film negatives

You can see the wires now You can see the wires now

1992's Sneakers is among the greatest of the era's technocaper flicks, dancing on a razor's edge of sincerity and silliness. If it now seems ignorant of the technology it depicts, well, that's part of the charm, as it allows the tech to become a character, and the underlying technical scenario remains disarmingly convincing (it should be no surprise to learn that Sneakers was written by the same duo behind WarGames). Its proto-Halogencore vibe ages well, too, and now you can enjoy it in 4K, remastered from the original negatives.

My voice is my passport. Verify Me.

The Blu-ray set offers upgraded picture quality, two audio commentaries, lossless audio, a 40-minute making-of documentary, and a theatrical trailer—none of which roll when you stream it. I can't find a relevant trailer on YouTube (only what appears to be a fan effort from a year ago); try here.

