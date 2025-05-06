1992's Sneakers is among the greatest of the era's technocaper flicks, dancing on a razor's edge of sincerity and silliness. If it now seems ignorant of the technology it depicts, well, that's part of the charm, as it allows the tech to become a character, and the underlying technical scenario remains disarmingly convincing (it should be no surprise to learn that Sneakers was written by the same duo behind WarGames). Its proto-Halogencore vibe ages well, too, and now you can enjoy it in 4K, remastered from the original negatives.

My voice is my passport. Verify Me.

The Blu-ray set offers upgraded picture quality, two audio commentaries, lossless audio, a 40-minute making-of documentary, and a theatrical trailer—none of which roll when you stream it. I can't find a relevant trailer on YouTube (only what appears to be a fan effort from a year ago); try here.

