Spike Lee reimagines Kurosawa classic with Denzel Washington

Spike Lee has definitely had a few misses in his time — his fumbled remake of Korean action all-timer Oldboy springs to mind — but his bombastic style still makes his movies fun to watch, if nothing else. For his next film – and his first in five years – he's taking on a remake of yet another Asian classic, Akira Kurosawa's 1963 cop drama High and Low.

Highest 2 Lowest transposes the action to modern-day New York, swapping out Toshiro Mifune for Denzel Washington. Given how the aforementioned Oldboy went, I'm skeptical — but even at its worst, it'll still be dripping with the style endemic to a Spike Lee Joint.