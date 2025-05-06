Survivor of deadly beef wellington lunch tells his tale

Ian Wilkinson, a pastor in Melbourne, remained in intensive care for weeks after eating a beef wellington lunch cooked for him and his wife's family by Erin Patterson. Three others there died: Don and Gail Patterson, who were Ms Patterson's former in-laws, and Heather Wilkinson, who was Ian's wife and Gail's sister. Patterson is on trial on three counts of murder and one of attempted murder, but there's no doubt about how her alleged victims died: the death cap mushrooms. He told a packed courtroom his story yesterday.

He … describing how he and his wife took ill afterwards, and being told by medical staff that the situation was "serious". The jury has heard that there is no dispute that the lunch of beef wellington, mashed potatoes and green beans contained death cap mushrooms and caused the guests' illnesses. Whether Ms Patterson intended to kill or cause very serious injury is the main issue in the case, the judge has told the jury. Mr Wilkinson told the court that Ms Patterson had plated "all of the food". "Each person had an individual serve, it was very much like a pasty," he said. "It was a pastry case and when we cut into it, there was steak and mushrooms."

Last week the court heard from Ms Patterson's ex-husband Simon Patterson, who adroitly "declined an invitation to the lunch" and quickly rushed the couple to hospital when he learned they had fallen ill after it.

her lawyer said there was no intent to hurt anyone and the deaths were the result of a tragic accident – though many of the facts are not in dispute and it is accepted that she lied several times to police. … In a text message shown to the court, Ms Patterson said "I've been hiding powdered mushrooms in everything" – including recipes such as brownies so her children couldn't tell they were eating them.

