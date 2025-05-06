Synthy post-punk from MSPAINT (no, not from Microsoft)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi post-punk synth outfit MSPAINT is set to release a new five-song EP, "No Separation," on May 23. Marking their first release since their 2023 debut LP "Post-American, the EP is produced by members of New York industrial-hardcore group Show Me The Body. With the announcement, the band has also released a single off the EP "Angel," now listenable on all major streaming platforms as well as a music video below..

The EP is available for pre-order on vinyl through Convulse Records, along with a new shirt and cap.

MSPAINT has announced a summer US tour in support of the EP from July 11 to August 16. Openers include acclaimed digital hardcore up-and-comers Lip Critic, West Coast dream pop band Draag, and Indianapolis punk band Pat and the Pissers.

