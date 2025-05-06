The ports are empty as Trump's trade war slows the US economy

Boing Boing/Flux Boing Boing/Flux

Ports on both coasts report a reduction in shipping on par with the one we saw during the COVID pandemic.

The Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have reported a dramatic forty-four percent decline in shipping compared with the same month last year. Shelves will be empty at big retailers, small and mid-size businesses that rely on Chinese parts and manufacturing will be crippled, while dockworkers and truckers are already losing their jobs. All over a trade war, only Donald "Two Dolls" Trump understands.

The two ports, which moved 20 million containers last year, are showing a 44% drop in docked vessels in the week of May 4 compared to last year.

"Every four containers means a job, so when we start dialing back, it means less job opportunity," Gene Seroka, port of LA CEO, told Bloomberg News Sunday, predicting a sharp decline in dock work for employees, no more overtime or double time and potentially less than 40 hours of work a week.

"Less containers, less jobs, less business for truckers," Cordero echoed the dire projection.

NBC4 LA

Previously:
Coincidence? Unusual options activity before Trump's tariff reversal
How Trump's tariff plan is lining his and Musk's pockets
How Trump's tariff wall will punish small American businesses, kill US jobs, and benefit giant mulitnationals