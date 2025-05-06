This caterpillar wears dead bugs as a fashion statement

The bone collector caterpillar disguises itself by wearing the hollowed-out bodies of dead insects. The Hyposmocoma is a fascinating and bizarre genus of moths found in Hawaii. The freaky behavior of these caterpillars has recently been a topic of discussion online.

These bone collector caterpillars wear dead insect parts to safely live among spiders. They stalk spiders' webs and steal their prey to survive. They also make their portable, wearable shelters out of silk, sand, and wood.

This close-up video shows the 'bone collector' peeking out from its gruesome disguise to snack on stolen prey. This caterpillar is one of the most hauntingly clever creatures I've seen. If David Cronenberg directed A Bug's Life, this creature would be the main character.

