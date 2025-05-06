Watching Kojak at half-speed is like an opioid fever dream

The below clip from Kojak played back at half of the original speed is magnificently weird. In the scene Kojak gives a dope addict the business, and watching it makes me feel like I popped too many Vicodins myself.

"Half speed Kojak takes two hours to watch," writes Peter Ducharme who posted it. "But the nuances, you'd miss otherwise, are worth it."

Whoooooo looooooves yaaaaaa bayyyyy-beeeeeeee?

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

