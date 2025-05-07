2 jets 1 carrier: second fighter plops into sea from same ship

Perhaps something is wrong with the arresting wire aboard the USS Harry S. Truman? Just a week after one F/A-18 jet slipped into the sea while landing on it, a second jet was lost to the waves. Those aboard suffered only scrapes, but a two-seater Super Hornet is expensive kit to lose: $67 million.

The two aviators aboard ejected after the failed landing, in which the aircraft failed to catch the wire, known as a "failed arrestment," one of the officials said. The incident is under investigation.

The Truman is in the Red Sea, keeping an eye on the Houthis in Yemen.

"Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action" ― Ian Fleming.

