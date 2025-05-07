AI-generated Christian persecution movie is exactly as bad as you'd expect

Or Hellywood, as the "director" of Marked or Delivered describes it. After months of flirting with AI video generators and crowing about how actors' jobs are on the chopping block, the AI crowd has put their best foot forward with the so-called first feature-length AI generated movie. Marked or Delivered is a gripping Christian sci-fi film (pause for groan) taking place in a near-future dystopia where — and you'll never guess this hook — Christians are oppressed by the government.

Fantasies about the biggest religion in the world — literally one-third of the whole population — being eternal victims are surprisingly prevalent among the far right, but Marked or Delivered is… special. Luckily for your next movie night, the whole thing is available on YouTube for free, but you can honestly get the gist just by scrubbing through it.

It's not even so bad it's good — that requires a particular kind of human incompetence, emphasis on human. It's endless shot-reverse-shot of faces that don't even look the same between cuts, accompanied by horrific AI-generated voice-over. Each shot is more like an animated tableau than anything resembling actual action, despite purporting to have several thrilling fight scenes. A particular favorite shot of mine comes around the 45-minute mark, when grizzled Christian warrior Elijah Winters attempts to take aim at a Satanic government soldier but just ends up pressing his entire rifle (which looks like a kid's drawing of a gun) to his eyes horizontally.

Marked or Delivered screenshot

If the recent wave of Facebook AI slop is any indication, though, it'll still be your grandpa's favorite movie of the year.