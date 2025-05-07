Fortnite Star Wars: Mace Windu vs Darth Maul

Fortnite's Star Wars season has been stellar.

The Force has overtaken Fortnite's island. The new map includes Rebel and First Order/Sith hideouts, and all the weapons have been replaced with blasters or lightsabers. X-wings and TIE-Fights take to the skies. Time to kill is lightning quick, and the sound effects are thrilling, letting players experience Star Wars like never before. A far better fighting game than Battlefront ever was, Fortnite's Battle Royale format is an excellent proving ground.

