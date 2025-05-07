GTA 6 trailer: Rockstar finally shows us their fancy crime couple simulator

So Grand Theft Auto 6, the most hyped entertainment product of all time except for maybe the epic of Gilgamesh, has been delayed to next year. In what must surely be a calculated move to keep a legion of angry gamers from burning down their offices, Rockstar Games has finally entered full marketing mode for the hotly anticipated title, dropping a story trailer and dozens of screenshots. Supposedly, all this footage is running on a basic, non-Pro PS5, which makes me very excited as an owner of just that system.

As hinted by that initial teaser, Grand Theft Auto 6 will see you playing as both halves of a Bonnie and Clyde-style criminal couple, which definitely makes a change from the "here are three cynical assholes" approach of its predecessor. After a job gone wrong, Jason and Lucia's idyllic lives of shaking down fellow tenants for a drug-dealing landlord and relaxing in state prison respectively are turned into a fight for survival through every level of the shockingly well-realized Vice City. The trailer is fittingly scored by The Pointer Sisters' 'Hot Together', and would probably make me more excited if the game was still coming out this year.