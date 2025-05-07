Motorcyclist survives insane vehicular attack on Oregon highway (video)

Police have apprehended the driver who attacked a motorcyclist.

That this motorcyclist escaped with only a concussion is amazing. The video describes a situation where the auto driver had endangered the motorcyclist several times, eliciting the biker's response seen at the top of the clip. The driver of the minivan then outright tries to kill him.

Yet another advertisement for wearing the gear if you are going to ride. That helmet saved his life. It seems a miracle his foot wasn't impaled by the shifter; those boots were also destroyed.

