Ostrich or emu? You make the call!

image: lazy_klucha/Shutterstock image: lazy_klucha/Shutterstock

Pennsylvania newscasters debate whether the big bird caught on a Pennsylvania highway is an ostrich or an emu.

ChattyG offers the following criteria for judging:

Main differences between ostrich and emu:

1. Size:

• Ostrich: Taller (up to 9 ft), heavier (up to 320 lbs).

• Emu: Shorter (up to 6.2 ft), lighter (up to 130 lbs).

2. Neck and legs:

• Ostrich: Long, bare neck and legs; two toes.

• Emu: Shorter, feathered neck; three toes.

3. Coloration:

• Ostrich: Males have black-and-white plumage; females are brownish-gray.

• Emu: Both sexes are uniformly gray-brown.

4. Speed:

• Ostrich: Up to 45 mph.

• Emu: Up to 30 mph.

5. Location:

• Ostrich: Native to Africa.

• Emu: Native to Australia.

From video footage:

• If the bird is very tall with a bare neck and two toes: ostrich.

• If the bird has a shaggy, brown-gray appearance with a shorter neck and three toes: emu.

What do you think? Emu or ostrich?

