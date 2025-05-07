Pennsylvania newscasters debate whether the big bird caught on a Pennsylvania highway is an ostrich or an emu.

ChattyG offers the following criteria for judging:

Main differences between ostrich and emu: 1. Size: • Ostrich: Taller (up to 9 ft), heavier (up to 320 lbs). • Emu: Shorter (up to 6.2 ft), lighter (up to 130 lbs). 2. Neck and legs: • Ostrich: Long, bare neck and legs; two toes. • Emu: Shorter, feathered neck; three toes. 3. Coloration: • Ostrich: Males have black-and-white plumage; females are brownish-gray. • Emu: Both sexes are uniformly gray-brown. 4. Speed: • Ostrich: Up to 45 mph. • Emu: Up to 30 mph. 5. Location: • Ostrich: Native to Africa. • Emu: Native to Australia. From video footage: • If the bird is very tall with a bare neck and two toes: ostrich. • If the bird has a shaggy, brown-gray appearance with a shorter neck and three toes: emu.

What do you think? Emu or ostrich?

