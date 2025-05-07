This tiny Maine bookstore runs entirely on the honor system

The Pushcart Press Bookstore, claiming to be the world's smallest bookstore, is an enchanting literary destination in Sedgwick, Maine. Located atop Christy Hill overlooking Acadia National Park, this tiny bookshop was created by Bill Henderson, founder of the independent Pushcart Press—a publishing house that has been championing small presses and non-commercial literature since 1972.

From Atlas Obscura: "Literally in the middle of the woods, you come across this tiny bookstore just off a road that overlooks Acadia National Park. Contained in a tiny shack, you walk in to see shelves filled with books and simply leave your payment in a tin on the table."

This 9-by-12-foot bookshop, surrounded by tranquil woods and blueberry farms, carries both Pushcart Press titles (distributed by Norton) and a selection of used classics. Among its offerings are copies of the celebrated Pushcart Prize anthology series, which has been recognizing the best work from small presses since 1976. The store operates daily on an honor system—just browse the shelves and leave your payment in the tin. It looks so cozy inside the shop, as you can see in these snapshots. If I lived nearby, hiking to this bookshop would be my weekly routine.

